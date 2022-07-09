Kidnapped Benue Catholic priest regains freedom 48 hours after kidnap

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The kidnapped Holy Ghost Catholic priest of Otukpo Diocese, Rev. Father Peter Amodu has regained freedom from his abductors barely 48 hours after his abduction.

Rev. Father Amodu was kidnapped and whisked away to an unknown destination last Wednesday along Ukwungaga-Otukpo Expressway by gunmen.

A statement from the Diocesen Secretariat to all priests, religious and lay faithful and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi on Saturday said, Rev. Amodu was released “safely and unharmed” on Friday at about 8:30 pm.

The Diocesen Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, who signed the statement, expressed deep appreciation to God for the safe release of the priest.

“We sincerely thank all the priests, religious, lay faithful and all people of goodwill who showed strong solidarity and offered prayers for the speedy and safe release of our brother. May the good Lord reward you without measure.

“As we continue to commend the lives of other numerous people who are held captives by criminal gangs in various parts of the country to the Lord for their safe rescue, we pray that through the efficacious intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Lord will preserve us from all evil and restore sanity to our country Nigeria,” he said.

