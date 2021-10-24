News

Kidnapped businesswoman regains freedom in Port Harcourt

Posted on

A Businesswoman who was kidnapped by gunmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has regained freedom following a manhunt by security operatives. The woman’s husband, Chief (Engr) Solomon Okotie, said that his wife, Chief (Mrs) Agatha Okotie, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt, and that the family passed through hell waiting for her return. He said that his wife was trailed and eventually kidnapped at Ikwerre Road on Monday October 4, 2021 and was released few days ago after much pressure on her abductors.

While expressing gratitude to God for her safe return home, he also thanked the Rivers State police command for stepping up their game by working with some members of the public. Okotie called on the Rivers State government and security operatives to redouble their efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state. While expressing gratitude to God for her release, Okotie thanked members of the public and the Nigeria Police for their collaborative effort that led to her release.




