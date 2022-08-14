Kidnapped Catholic Priest: Abductors ask for N50m ransom

Kidnappers of Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Dr. Chinedu Nwadike have requested N50 million as ransom for his release.

Close sources said contact was made by the gunmen late Saturday night.

The priest was kidnapped Friday at the notorious Umunnochi, along Okigwe – Enugu Road, Abia State.

He was kidnapped alongside a seminarian. They were said to be on their way to Enugu for an official assignment.

He is currently the Deputy Registrar of SUN (Spiritan University Nneochi).

A close source said the priest had just left the school when he was abducted.

Our source also said that the priest had escaped an earlier kidnap attempt along the same road.

