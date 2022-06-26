Kidnapped Catholic priest murdered

The kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Christopher Odia of the St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue in Auchi Diocese of Edo State has been reported dead.

The priest was said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his home on Sunday morning, while about to leave for Mass.

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi, in a press statement signed by Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi late Sunday said.

“With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26th June 2022 at about 6.30am in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State.

“Until his death, Fr. Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School Jattu. He was aged 41. May his soul rest in peace.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the Diocese later,” the statement concluded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...