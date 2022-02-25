Metro & Crime

Kidnapped children: Mother alleged suspects laced her drink, biscuits with drugs before escaping with kids

Posted on

One of the mothers of the kidnapped three children at Ajuwon in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, has said that their drinks and biscuits were laced with drugs by the abductors before the children were kidnapped According to Mrs. Kafiyat Oseni, who said she was sick and was sleeping in her apartment when one of the suspects came into her room when she heard the cry of her son, gave her soft drink and sausage to feed her son with it. She said she decided to take out of the drink and the sausage before feeding her son.

Immediately after she ate out the sausage and took the drink she slept off, adding that in the process the abductors escaped with her son, Peter and two other children. “It was after about one hour when I woke up that I was told that my son had followed one of the suspects to the bus stop. The two other parents and I waited throughout the day that they would return, because I never had any second thought about them. Also, I didn’t know that they would behave that way. I am appealing to the police to help rescue my children with the two others. I have not been able to eat since then.”

Mrs. Oluchi Okeke said she was working outside the house when one of the suspects came into their apartment to pick a polythene bag and said she want to return a cloth she bought from someone, but didn’t size her, but want to go with her daughter Oluchi. When she was going I asked her how she was going to go to the place where she wants to change her cloth with my daughter with her because it is late, she said she is going to manage herself. “She then claimed where they were going is not far, just the bus stop after our house, that was how they left.

But when they were going I never knew that Peter and Miracle were with the other lady. But the person who introduced the suspects to the agent the two of them have been arrested and detained at Ajuwon Police Station.” When the suspects’ room was shown to our correspondent, the only thing left in the room was just carpet and curtains on the window and door of the apartment with a pair of slippers. It would be recalled that during the incident which occurred on February 18, at Itsekiri Street’ the kidnappers escaped with the kids barely 24 hours after they moved into the one room apartment where the victims’ parents also resides.

 

