Kidnapped Edo Catholic priest, 2 others reported dead

The kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev Fr Christopher Odia of the St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State, has been reported dead. Odia was kidnapped yesterday morning amid indiscriminate shooting by suspected Fulani herdsmen, which left two people dead while a third victim reportedly sustained serious injuries at Ikabigbo community in the Etsako West Local Government Area.

During the shooting, a Mass server and a vigilante were shot dead while another vigilante member sustained serious injuries.

The Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, described the incident as “sad” because two of the vigilantes who went after them died.

“The situation is very riotous, the vigilante people are very angry, am on my way now to the Army in Nikoho. The Fulani, the two who have been arrested now are with the army,” Bishop Dunia added. It was learnt that one of the shot vigilantes was rushed to a hospital at Auchi where he was referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment before he died.

