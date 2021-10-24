Kidnapped Enugu tailor released after N2m ransom paid

An Enugu-based tailor who was kidnapped at Lokoanta while returning from Abajas been released.

A close source confirmed the payment of N2 million ransom by the family.

Simply identified as Uzoma, the tailor was kidnapped by hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The tailor, who is also a member of the Coal City Keep Fit Club, was said to be returning from a business trip to Aba when the commercial bus in which they were travelling was way-layed.

Our source narrated how the hoodlums found it difficult to open the back door of the bus.

This was said to be happening at about 8:pm at the popular Lokpa Nta, Hausa settlement.

Their plans of picking up more victims from the bus was thus scuttled and they decided to take the only passenger in the front sit of the bus which happened to be the tailor.

According to online news portal, EverydayNews the incident happened on Thursday.

