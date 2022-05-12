Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest dies two months after abduction

A Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Joseph Aketeh Bako, has died eight weeks after he was abducted. The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev Fr. Christian Okewu Emanuel, disclosed this on Wednesday in Kaduna. Rev. Fr Bako was kidnapped from his residence in Kudenda community of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on March 8, 2022. According to the Chancellor, Fr. Bako was ill before his abduction and the abductors didn’t allow him to go with his drugs. He added: “His own brother was killed there in his presence and after his brother was killed his condition worsened and he died.

“We have not recovered his corpse but we have confirmed his death. People who were kidnapped together saw him died.” He added that the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has communicated his deepest sympathies to Fr. Bako’s immediate family and the entire Catholic Community of St John Kudenda while assuring them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

