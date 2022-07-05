Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna State has confirmed the release of Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, barely 24 hours after he was abducted by some armed men.

Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, thanked everyone who offered prayers for the quick release of the priest.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

“He was abducted by armed persons from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area, in the early hours of Monday, July 4th 2022,” the statement reads.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fulani men attend Ortom’s birthday in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Some Fulani men were on Friday sighted among dignitaries invited to attend the 60th birthday of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State. The governor’s diamond jubilee celebration was put together to also support hundreds of widows, the physically challenged, orphans as well as thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks who […]

 Kagara students
Metro & Crime

Kagara kidnap: What bandits told us, by students

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

…‘abductors pay informants huge sums of money’     A few days after their release, students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have revealed secrets they gathered about the bandits while in captivity.   One of the students, Suleiman Lawal, yesterday said the bandits claimed there was no way they could succeed in […]
Metro & Crime

Enforce COVID-19 protocols, Odumosu tells officers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Police Command has ordered all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to enforce the use of facemask and compliance with other COVID-19 protocols with all seriousness. About 500 people were arrested recently for violating the protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the state government. The state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica