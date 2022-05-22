Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Local Govt Chairman regains freedom

The abducted Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Muhammad Shehu-Baba, and his aide, Dr Tanimu Mohammed, have regained freedom from their abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this to NAN on Sunday in Lafia.

The Keffi LGA Chairman, with his aide, were kidnapped on Keffi-Akwanga road on Friday by armed men after killing his police orderly, Alhassan Habib.

The PPRO said they regained freedom around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and were reunited with their families.

The Police spokesperson, however, said three suspects were arrested around the Gittata community of Keffi LGA in connection with the crime.

“The suspects, who came from Kaduna State, were arrested while negotiating for ransom,” he added.

ASP Nansel, however, said that the police were not aware of any ransom paid before their release.

He explained that the abductors were released due to sustained pressure from the security agencies.

Meanwhile, the deceased police officer has since been buried according to Islamic rites in Keffi.

(NAN)

 

