Kidnapped man 65, dies after family paid N1.2m ransom

A 65-year-old man, who was kidnapped, has died after his abductors delayed his release even after his wife had paid the sum of N1. 2 million demanded by the man’s abductors.

The victim, Sokari Braide, according to the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, was kidnapped on August 8, 2020, at the Elechi Waterfront in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, and held in captivity for days before his wife paid the ransom for his release.

The Police spokesman told reporters in Port Harcourt, while parading four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of Braide. Omoni said the suspects were arrested after a discreet investigation by operatives of the Eagle Crack Unit at the Mile One Police Station, noting that some of the suspects have confessed to the crime

. Omoni disclosed that the kidnap was masterminded by one Mr. Perfect, who acted as the middleman between the kidnappers and the victim, noting that the before the victim died on his hospital bed, he revealed the information which led to the arrest of the suspects. “Families without letting the police know, went ahead to deliver a ransom of N1.2million, they thought that man has been released. T

hey later called the wife that her husband has been released. “When they (family) got there, he was unconscious. That was when they alerted the police. We got there, recovered the man and took him to the hospital. He made a few comments before he finally gave up the ghost.

“The clue he (the diseased) gave to us was what led to the arrest of the man who went to deliver the ransom. Unknown to him, that man has been working with him and knows everything about him. He (Perfect) even compelled the wife not to report to the police.”

