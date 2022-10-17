Metro & Crime

Kidnapped man found unconscious in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Jigawa State said it had found a kidnapped 45-year old man in Suletankarkar  Local Government Area of the state. The NSCDC Spokesperson in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on  Saturday.

 

Shehu said the victim, Malam Dauda and resident of Maigatarin Bawan Allah village in Garki LGA, was found unconscious by a pond side along Gumel-Babura road in Suletankarkar LGA on Thursday.

He explained that the victim, after regaining consciousness in Suletankarkar Primary Healthcare Centre where he was taken by NSCDC personnel, alleged that he was kidnapped in Dutse, on Wednesday, along Dutse-Kiyawa road after withdrawing N800,000 from a bank.

 

“He narrated that it was while he was trying to board a motorcycle to the motor park that a taxi pulled over and the driver asked him where he was traveling to. “And when he told the driver that he was travelling to Garki, the driver told him to enter the car as he was also going the same way,” he said.

The Spokesperson added that the victim narrated that after boarding the car with other passengers already in it, they reached Suletankarkar LGA when it was already dark.

 

