Kidnapped MAPOLY students, ex-UI DVC regain freedom 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Two students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya, who were abducted on Friday, have regained their freedom.

The students, along side a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Adigun Agbaje were abducted by gunmen near Sat Guru Maharaj Garden at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The gunmen blocked the ever-busy highway and abducted the students: a National Diploma 1 part-time student, Olayemi and a Higher National Diploma ll student, Oluwatobi.

The hoodlums also killed a police officer, attached to the Oyo State Police Command and injured others who engaged them in a gun duel.

The kidnappers had contacted the families of their victims and demanded N10 million each for the release of the two students.

Twenty-four hours later, the kidnappers agreed to reduce the ransom from N20 million to N4 million.

A relative of one of the victims, Segun Orekoya confirmed the release of the students to our correspondent on Monday.

“They are presently home with their families, but I am not at the family’s house right now, I don’t have the full details, but I know they have been released,” he told New Telegraph.

Another source in the students Union of the polytechnic, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that, the students were eventually released after the payment of N1.1 million each by their relatives.

 

