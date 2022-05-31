News Top Stories

Kidnapped Methodist Church Prelate, two others released

The Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, has regained his freedom alongside with the two priests. Archbishop of Ilesa Archbishop Akinlose Akindeko that confirmed the release of the abductors said they were in good health though they looked tired and needed rest.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain, were kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

 

They were abducted while they were on their way from a programme in the council area. It was later learnt that his abductors had demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom.

 

It is not clear if all or any part of the ransom had been paid before they were released. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the Prelate and the two others.

 

