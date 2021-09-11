Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Niger traditional ruler regains freedom

Daniel Atori, Minna

The abducted traditional ruler of Wawa, also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State, has regained his freedom.

New Telegraph had reported that the traditional ruler, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm last week Saturday by bandits dressed in military uniform.

The gunmen who arrived on motorcycles, it was gathered, forced their way into the palace and whisked the traditional ruler to an unknown location without hurting members of his household.

Confirming the release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said that the Dodo of Wawa has been set free.

However, he added that details on his release are currently sketchy.

