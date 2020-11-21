Kidnapped police officers regain freedom

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the rescue of its officers who were kidnapped along Katsina–Zamfara road two weeks ago.

In a statement on Friday evening, Frank Mba, force spokesman, said they were “successfully rescued”.

Their abductors had initially demanded a ransom of N800,000 each.

Mba said two of the officers are currently receiving treatment while others are being debriefed.

“The Nigeria Police have successfully rescued nine Police Officers who earlier went missing on 8th November, 2020 between Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State after the night commercial bus they were traveling in came under attack by heavily armed men, all dressed in Military Camouflage, but suspected to be bandits,” Mba said in a statement.

“The officers, all Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), were on their way to Gusau in Zamfara State from Maiduguri at the time of the incident. Two of the officers are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital, while the remaining seven are being debriefed.

“Covert operation to locate and rescue the officers commenced immediately they were discovered missing en-route to their destination. Thus, the apparent delay in commenting on the unfortunate incident was a deliberate decision aimed at protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue operation and the concomitant safety of the officers. It is also important to state that preliminary investigation has shown that the attack on the vehicle was an opportunistic crime as the officers were all traveling in mufti, unarmed and alongside other private citizens in the commercial vehicle. The total number of officers involved in the incident is nine and not 12 as previously, wrongly reported in some sections of the media.”

He said investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

