Kidnapped traditional ruler regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The monarch of Oso Ajowa Akoko in in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Jimoh, who was kidnapped, has regained his freedom.

The traditional ruler, who was abducted in his palace last week, was set free by the bandits after he had spent seven days with them.

According to a family source, the monarch was freed on Wednesday evening and had been taken to hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“Kabiyesi regained his freedom yesterday (Wednesday) evening but he has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” the source stated.

 

 

