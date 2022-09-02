Kidnapped victim dies after regaining freedom in Ondo

One of the four persons abducted by kidnappers last month in Ondo State, Mr. Bashiru Adekile, has died.

Adekile was kidnapped along with the traditional head of Iku quarters alongside two others along the Ikare-Owo road highway while en route Ikare-Akoko from Akure, the state capital.

According to family sources, Adekile died on Thursday, two weeks after they were released by the kidnappers.

He and the other victims spent three days in the forest before they were released after paying N4 million as ransom.

Late Adekile, who was reportedly tortured by his abductors in the forest, had been hospitalised since their release due to internal injuries he sustained.

Meanwhile, an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded the suspected kidnappers who abducted the late Adekile and the others.

The suspects are llyasu Lawal, 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Siddi, 26, Garba Bature, 36, Abubakar Dengy, 20 and Mohammed Moshere, 25.

They were arraigned for unlawful possession of weapons, armed robbery and kidnapping.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...