Kidnapper of Kano 9 sentenced to 104 years in jail

The mastermind of the Kano missing nine children, Paul Owne, has been sentenced to 104 years imprisonment for stealing and selling the children in far away Anambara State.

 

Passing the judgement, the Kano High Court Judge, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, sentenced Owne to 104 years in addition to a fine of N100, 000, without option fine for conspiring with six accomplices to kidnap the children who were under 10 years from Kano and sold them at  Onitsha.

 

Yusuf sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to all the 38 count charge slammed against him by Kano State government.

 

The judge categorised the offences to three classifications, as the court upheld that the convict was found guilty in counts 2, 8, 9, 2, 27 and 34.

She convicted him to seven years on each count without option of fine in addition with the sum of N100, 000 fine. Similarly, the court found him guilty in counts 3, 5, 10, 11, 22, 28 and 38 and was sentenced to seven years on each.

 

While in the last category, Yusuf said the action of Owne was in contravention of counts 4, 12, 13, 29 and 38, she therefore convicted him to four years on each count without option of fine. She ordered that all the counts shall run conservatively

 

The convicted person was arraigned before the court alongside his five other defendants who pleaded not guilty to all the charges read over to them, they are namely: Where Ogbono, Emanuel Igwe, Loise Duru, Monica Oracha and Chinelo Ifedigwe.

