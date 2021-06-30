Kidnapper, robber sentenced to death in Bayelsa, Ekiti

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has sentenced a 39-year-old man, Charles Nikson, to death by firing for his involvement in the November 2020 thwarted abduction of two people. Also yesterday, an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, sentenced a 24-year-old robber, Sola Jegede, to death by hanging. The victims of kidnapping in Bayelsa are Mrs. Vivian Okoye and medical practitioner, Alex Ogregade Ileimokumo. Vivian, the wife of Obinna Okoye aka Blessed Obaino, who owns the A-Z Electronics shops in various parts of Yenagoa, and Ileimokumo, from Igbedi community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, were rescued after a shootout between the kidnappers and men of the Operation Puff Adder.

Nikson, who was the driver to the kidnapping gang, was arraigned on a two count-charge of conspiracy and kidnapping. He was arraigned alongside another suspect, David Ekegima. But Ekegima was discharged and acquitted. Delivering judgement on the matter yesterday, Justice Ajunwa found Nikson guilty of the two-count charge. She said: “On the charge of conspiracy, there is no specific term for the charge. And I hereby sentence you to 10 years’ imprisonment.” According to her, the law says anybody convicted of kidnapping will either die by hanging or firing squad.

She therefore sentenced Nikson to death by firing squad. During the rescue operation in November 2020, there was an intense shootout between the policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder and the sevenman kidnapping gang along Iminringi area of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. At the end of the shooting, the police rescued Vivian and Ileimokumo. The victims were abducted about 7.30pm in their residence at Iminringi. The kidnappers, the victims said, arrived in a white Hilux van with registration number GBB 30 FS and were dressed in military and police camouflage. “They drove away with their victims towards the Onuebum waterside in the Ogbia area where a getaway boat was stationed.”

