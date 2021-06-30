Metro & Crime

Kidnapper, robber sentenced to death in Bayelsa, Ekiti

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe and Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has sentenced a 39-year-old man, Charles Nikson, to death by firing for his involvement in the November 2020 thwarted abduction of two people. Also yesterday, an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, sentenced a 24-year-old robber, Sola Jegede, to death by hanging. The victims of kidnapping in Bayelsa are Mrs. Vivian Okoye and medical practitioner, Alex Ogregade Ileimokumo. Vivian, the wife of Obinna Okoye aka Blessed Obaino, who owns the A-Z Electronics shops in various parts of Yenagoa, and Ileimokumo, from Igbedi community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, were rescued after a shootout between the kidnappers and men of the Operation Puff Adder.

Nikson, who was the driver to the kidnapping gang, was arraigned on a two count-charge of conspiracy and kidnapping. He was arraigned alongside another suspect, David Ekegima. But Ekegima was discharged and acquitted. Delivering judgement on the matter yesterday, Justice Ajunwa found Nikson guilty of the two-count charge. She said: “On the charge of conspiracy, there is no specific term for the charge. And I hereby sentence you to 10 years’ imprisonment.” According to her, the law says anybody convicted of kidnapping will either die by hanging or firing squad.

She therefore sentenced Nikson to death by firing squad. During the rescue operation in November 2020, there was an intense shootout between the policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder and the sevenman kidnapping gang along Iminringi area of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. At the end of the shooting, the police rescued Vivian and Ileimokumo. The victims were abducted about 7.30pm in their residence at Iminringi. The kidnappers, the victims said, arrived in a white Hilux van with registration number GBB 30 FS and were dressed in military and police camouflage. “They drove away with their victims towards the Onuebum waterside in the Ogbia area where a getaway boat was stationed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court remands Benue couple over kidnapping

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

…also for abducting a 4-month-old baby in Nassarawa A Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi, Benue State Wednesday remanded a businessman, Benjamin Uttah and his wife, Ada in prison for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. The trial magistrate, Vincent Kor ordered that the two defendants, who live at Federal Housing Estate North Bank, be remanded due to […]
Metro & Crime

Man jailed 20 days for aiding Nigerian to acquire Ghanaian passport

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaneshie District Court in Ghana has sentenced a 28-year-old mason to 20 days imprisonment for aiding a Nigerian to acquire a Ghanaian passport. Joseph Awuah would also pay a fine of GHC2, 400.00 in default and serve 30 days imprisonment. Awuah was charged with abetting of crime to wit attempting to obtain Ghanaian […]
Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as trailer plunges from bridge at Oshodi

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Scores of pedestrians and motorists have escaped death as an articulated truck suffered a brake failure and plunged into the BRT Bus Terminal at Oshodi. Although no life was lost, it was learnt that the trailer, with reg no. KTU 437 XU,  caused damage on the infrastructure at the bus terminal.   Confirming the incident, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica