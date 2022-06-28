Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct 3 in Kogi, demand N40m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gun-wielding kidnappers have abducted three persons in Ayere axis of Kogi State while on their way to Ibaram-Akoko, Ondo State, a neighbouring town. The victims who were waylaid on the road were said to be going for a social function in Ibaram when they were kidnapped and taken into the forest where they were being held hostage. Speaking on the development, a family member of one of the victims disclosed that the kidnappers were already demanding a N40m ransom, adding that negotiations were ongoing to persuade the abductors to reduce the amount. When contacted, the Ondo State Police Command said the  incident happened in Kogi State which is not their jurisdiction  Two men, a salesman and a driver who left Ogbagi-Akoko for business in Okene were also kidnapped last week along the route The two victims were released by their abductors after they paid an undisclosed amount of ransom. Meanwhile, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, has warned people traveling along Ajowa/Ayere/kabba and Ikaram Akunu to Ayere roads to be security conscious and avoid late hour journey on the roads as the criminal elements are too many in the forests. Oba Momodu appealed for serious joint efforts by security agents, vigilance and local hunters, in both Ondo and Kogi states, to reduce crimes, particularly, kidnapping that is rampant in the axis.

 

