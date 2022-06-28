Kidnappers abduct 3 in Kogi, demand N40m ransom

Gun-wielding kidnappers have abducted three persons in Ayere axis of Kogi State while on their way to Ibaram-Akoko, Ondo State, a neighbouring town. The victims who were waylaid on the road were said to be going for a social function in Ibaram when they were kidnapped and taken into the forest where they were being held hostage. Speaking on the development, a family member of one of the victims disclosed that the kidnappers were already demanding a N40m ransom, adding that negotiations were ongoing to persuade the abductors to reduce the amount. When contacted, the Ondo State Police Command said the incident happened in Kogi State which is not their jurisdiction Two men, a salesman and a driver who left Ogbagi-Akoko for business in Okene were also kidnapped last week along the route The two victims were released by their abductors after they paid an undisclosed amount of ransom. Meanwhile, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, has warned people traveling along Ajowa/Ayere/kabba and Ikaram Akunu to Ayere roads to be security conscious and avoid late hour journey on the roads as the criminal elements are too many in the forests. Oba Momodu appealed for serious joint efforts by security agents, vigilance and local hunters, in both Ondo and Kogi states, to reduce crimes, particularly, kidnapping that is rampant in the axis.
Related Articles
Bandits abduct wealthy businessman in Kano
Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Police in Kano on Friday said they have launched a massive manhunt to rescue a wealthy businessman kidnapped by bandits from his store on Thursday night. DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, police spokesman, told reporters that the incident occurred at Kore town near Dambatta 60km north of Kano at around 10.30 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Community agog as Onojie installs prominent indigene as Akoamen of Ohordua
It was time of celebration and rejoicing in Ohordua, Esan South East Local Government of Edo State during the Easter weekend when the king of the town, His Royal Majesty, Stephen Oribhabor Ailuogierio 1, honoured a prominent indigene of the community and businessman, Fred Idehenre, with the traditional title of the Akoamhen of Ohordua. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ebonyi: Gunmen kill two soldiers, steal rifles
Hoodlums set Federal High Court building ablaze Gunmen have killed two soldiers and stole their rifles at Timber shade military checkpoint junction at Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. A security guard attached to one of the filling stations around the checkpoint was also killed during the attack on the soldiers. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)