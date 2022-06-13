Kidnappers abduct Anglican Bishop, wife, ask for N50m ransom

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Bishop Rt Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese and his wife have been kidnapped.

They were abducted Sunday evening by unknown gunmen along Ogbomoso/Oyo road.

The Bishop’s Chaplain who was with the victims narrated how he escaped from the ambush.

He said: ”we were traveling from Jebba to Oyo when it was few kilometers to Oyo our vehicle developed a fault. My Lord bishop called the Lord bishop of Oyo Bishop Aladekugbe for help.

“However, before help could come, some armed men surrounded and ordered them into the bush. I was lucky. They didn’t see me because of my black cassock.

“I fell flat on my belly to hide myself while they marched my bishop and wife deep into the forest.”

Bishop Aladekugbe reportedly rose to the occasion to alert the Leadership of the church Most Revd Henry Ndukuba and other members of the house of bishops.

It took hours to hear from the abductors through the wife of the bishop whom they allowed to speak for few seconds.

They are demanding for N50m ransom before they will release the duo.

As at 11.35 pm Sunday, negotiations were still ongoing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...