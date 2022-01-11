Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct ex-Imo Speaker, wife of ex-council boss, others

Criminal gangs and suspected kidnappers over the weekend ran amok in Imo State abducting a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji.

 

This is also as the wife of a former Chairman of Okigwe Council Area of Imo State, Frank Onwumere was also whisked away by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

 

An Owerri based businessman popularly known as Ezzybee was also abducted on Sunday, on his way to watch a local football match.

 

Also, three yet-to-be-identified victims were at the weekend, on three separate occasions abducted from Okwelle junction in the  Onuimo LGA; Ubomiri junction in Mbaitoli LGA and Amaraku in Mbano LGA of the state. These multiple cases of abductions took place between last Saturday and Sunday in the state are largely believed to be possible cases of kidnapping.

 

New Telegraph learnt that Duruji was kidnapped at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano LGA on Saturday while on his way from a public function. Contacted, spokesman for the state Police command, Micheal Abattam, said that the command’s tactical team were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

 

 

He however disclosed that one of the victims who was kidnapped at Ubomiri had been rescued.

 

