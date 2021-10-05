Kidnappers abduct family of 4 in Ondo

Gunmen over the weekend abducted a father, his two children as well as one other family member at Iju- Itagbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted by the gunmen on their way from Ado Ekiti to attend a church crusade in Akure, the state capital. The four victims were travelling in a blue space bus with three other passengers, when the bandits waylaid them.

With the three other occupants of the vehicle escaping from the scene, the other victims were not lucky as they were marched into the bush by their abductors. The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare motorists and people living within the axis.

Meanwhile, the suspected kidnappers were said to have demanded N1m ransom for each of the victims. When contacted, the state Po lice spokesperson, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami said the information was still sketchy whether the incident happened within Ondo or Ekiti State. She, however, said that the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

Sources disclosed that men of Amotekun Corps in the state who got wind of the attack arrived at the scene, but the gunmen had escaped into Ekiti State forest with the victims.

Like this: Like Loading...