Kidnappers abduct family of four in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gunmen over the weekend abducted a father, his two children as well as one other family member at Iju-Itagbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the victims were abducted by the gunmen on their way from Ado Ekiti to attend a church crusade in Akure, the state capital.

The four victims were travelling in a blue space bus with three other passengers, when the bandits waylaid them.

With the three other occupants of the vehicle escaping from the scene, the other victims were not lucky as they were matched into the bush by their abductors.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare motorists and people living within the axis.

Meanwhile, the suspected kidnappers were said to have demanded N1m ransom for each of the victims.

