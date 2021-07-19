Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct, strip uniform of soldier in Ogun

Posted on

Police in Ogun State have arrested a member of a kidnapping gang, Waliu Oloyede, who allegedly abducted a military officer at Odo Pako Ota in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect and his gang members allegedly kidnapped the soldier, stripped him of his military uniform and collected his identity card, three ATM cards and phone.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Monday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect used the army uniform to commit crime.

Oyeyemi said, the hoodlums took the military officer, with W/o2 rank to their hideout in Alagbado in Lagos State where they detained him.

The PPRO said: “One of suspects later turned the military camouflage uniform into an instrument of crime, but luck ran against him when he was arrested by operatives of the Ogun Police command.”

He said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Sango Ota divisional headquarters, CSP Godwin Idehai.

Oyeyemi added that the DPO was notified that vigilante men were having issues with an army officer at Odo Pako Area of Ota.

According to him, following the report, the DPO led his team to the scene where the suspect, who dressed in full military camouflage uniform with the rank of W02 was apprehended and brought to the station.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, who was said to have attempted to snatch a dame gun from a vigilante man, on interrogation was unable to give account of how he got the military uniform or the unit where he is serving.

He said the police later detained the suspect for impersonation.

He said: “While in detention, police got an information that the suspect and others at large abducted W/o2 military officer at about 11:30 pm of 16th July 2021and took him to their hideout in Alagbado Lagos State where he was stripped off his uniform, collected his identity card, his three ATM cards and phone before the victim escaped from them.

“It was their victim uniform the suspect put on to commit another crime before he was arrested.”

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun to have ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-kidnapping unit of the state’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

He also quoted the CP to have ordered a massive manhunt of his other accomplice with the view of bringing them to justice.

