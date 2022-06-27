Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct three, demand N40m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gunmen have abducted three persons in Ayere axis of Kogi State while on their way to Ibaram-Akoko, Ondo State, a neighbouring town.

The victims were said to be going to a social function in Ibaram when they were kidnapped.

Following the attack on their vehicle, the abductors took them into the forest.

Speaking on the development, a family member of one of the victims disclosed that the kidnappers were already demanding a N40 million ransom, adding that negotiations were ongoing to persuade the abductors to reduce the amount.

When contacted, the Ondo Police Command said the incident happened in Kogi State which is not their jurisdiction.

 

