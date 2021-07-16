Kidnappers abduct woman in Minna

…demand N5m ransom

Daniel Atori, Minna

Uknown kidnappers have abducted a 28-year-old mother of one identified as Sadiya Mohammad in Maitumbi area, a suburb of Minna the Niger State capital.

New Telegraph learnt that Sadiya was abducted on Thursday afternoon while returning to the Airport Quarters after close of work around 12 noon.

It was gathered that she works at a private school, Umar Khattab primary and secondary school owned by her father.

Despite search, her whereabout was not known by her relatives until around 3pm on Friday when her abductors called requesting for a N5 million ransom.

Confirming the incident, her aunty told our Correspondent that the whole family is confused because the kidnappers told them they are in Birinin Gwari Forest already.

