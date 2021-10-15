Metro & Crime

Kidnappers allegedly intercept Benue Links bus, abduct passengers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…two others die in another bus accident

A five-seater bus belonging to the Benue State government owned company, “Benue Links” was on Wednesday reportedly intercepted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and taken to unknown destination. This is just as another bus from the transport company with registration number LV595 conveying passengers from Otukpo Local Government Area of the state to Abuja, yesterday had a ghastly accident after it had a tyre burst around Keffi Snake farm, killing two passengers on the spot.

New Telegraph gathered that the vehicle marked, “Benue Links” had loaded passengers on that fateful day and was the first to leave its Lagos branch to Makurdi in the morning when hours later, it ran into the said kidnap gang at Ibillo in Edo State who kidnapped and took them to unknown destination. It was learnt that two out of the five passengers including the driver were said to have escaped while the whereabouts of three others still remain unknown. Efforts to get the reaction of the General Manager of the transport company, Mrs. Monica Ugela, failed as she was said to have traveled out of the state, while the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Alexander Shaapera, whom the company rests on his shoulders simply told reporters that “there is nothing like that”.

When reporters further sought the reaction of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, he also claimed ignorance about the incident. Abounu said, “I am not aware of this, because, usually we get security reports every morning, but I have not gotten it yet. “I am just hearing this from you and if there is anything like that, obviously in the same manner that we have handled situations like that in the past, we will move very swiftly to make sure that those who were kidnapped are released unhurt,” said Abounu. New Telegraph gathered that corpses of the deceased passengers have been deposited at an unnamed hospital around Keffi at Lafia in Nasarawa State. A source from Lafia, the state capital told our correspondent that Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulahi Sule, who was returning from an official assignment, reportedly stopped his convoy and personally visited the scene of the crash and ordered that the deceased and those badly injured be conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

