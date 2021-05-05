Kidnappers collect N6m, free three Oyo cattle breeders

Three cattle breeders, who were abducted on Sunday in an Oyo community, have been released after payment of a N6 million ransom.

The three people – Kabiru Oladimeji, Kazeem and Soka – were kidnapped at Idi Ope, near Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

They were on their way to visit the person who manages the ranch for them when they were abducted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Adewale Osifeso, had confirmed the abduction on Monday, while appealing to members of the public to help the police by reporting criminal activities to them.

Osifeso also confirmed the release of the victims yesterday. Convener of Igangan Development Advocate, Oladokun Oladiran, said the three cattle breeders were released on Monday after N6 million was paid.

He said: “They kidnapped three people on Sunday but they have been released. They were released on Monday after a ransom of N6 million was paid. They collected N2 million from each of the victims.”

