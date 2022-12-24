Metro & Crime

Kidnappers demand N16m as ransom for kidnapped students    

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Abductors of four students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja who were returning home for the Christmas and New Year celebrations have demanded for N12 million before they would be released to their families.

The four students were abducted by the kidnappers along the Kogi-Ondo states’ border town of Akunnu-Ajowa Road in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The students, said to be returning home for the yuletide, were waylaid at Ago Jinadu Axis, an area noted for criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

The development, which occurred about 48 hours ago, was said to have thrown the Ajowa community into a pensive mood just as parents of the victims are saddened by the ugly occurrence.

The students, alongside their driver identified simply as ‘Momodu’, had been warned not to take that route which is noted for kidnapping and armed robbery but he insisted.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

