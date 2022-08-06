Metro & Crime

Kidnappers demand N50m ransom for abducted Ondo traditional head, 3 others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Three days after a traditional ruler was abducted by gunmen alongside three others in Ondo State, the kidnappers have demanded for N50 million before the victims would be freed.

According to a family source of one of the victims, the kidnappers made contact with the family hours after the incident.

Recall that on Thursday, the traditional head of Iku quarters, the Oniku of Iku quarters, High Chief Mukaila Bello in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State was abducted at Ago-Panu axis along Ikare-Owo highway.

Bello was kidnapped alongside a chief in the community, Yeye Gbafinro, an APC chieftain and former state House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East constituency, Hon Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

The driver of the vehicle, who had been receiving treatment in hospital, was shot on the head by the gunmen.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Downpour wreaks havoc, destroys several houses

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A torrential downpour accompanied with strong storm on Tuesday this week destroyed scores of houses in Oro, Iludun Oro and Esie communities, all in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. This happened barely 24 hours after a huge inferno razed no fewer than 30 shops in Oro community and shortly after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq […]
Metro & Crime

Eminent Nigerians, royal fathers to storm A’Ibom as Oku Ibom Ibibio gives out daughter in marriage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Patriarch of Ibibios world wide, Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk and wife, are set to give out their daughter, Princess Esit- Ime Etuk, in marriage. The epic marriage is between the Ibibio Premier monarch’s […]
Metro & Crime

Police recover AK47 rifle from fleeing gunrunner in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Police in Oyo State yesterday intercepted a suspected gunrunner and recovered an AK47 rifle at an Ibadan community bordering Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement.   He said: “The operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit, while on aggressive stop-and-search duty at Bakari, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica