Kidnappers demand N50m ransom for abducted Ondo traditional head, 3 others

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Three days after a traditional ruler was abducted by gunmen alongside three others in Ondo State, the kidnappers have demanded for N50 million before the victims would be freed.

According to a family source of one of the victims, the kidnappers made contact with the family hours after the incident.

Recall that on Thursday, the traditional head of Iku quarters, the Oniku of Iku quarters, High Chief Mukaila Bello in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State was abducted at Ago-Panu axis along Ikare-Owo highway.

Bello was kidnapped alongside a chief in the community, Yeye Gbafinro, an APC chieftain and former state House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East constituency, Hon Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

The driver of the vehicle, who had been receiving treatment in hospital, was shot on the head by the gunmen.

