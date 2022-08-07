News Top Stories

Kidnappers demand N50m ransom over monarch, 3 others

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure, Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

Three days after a traditional ruler and three others were abducted by gunmen in Ondo State, the kidnappers have contatec their families and demanded the sum of N50 million be paid before the abductees would be freed.

 

Recall that on Thursday, the traditional head of Iku quarters, the Oniku of Iku, High Chief Mukaila Bello in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State was abducted at Ago-Panu axis along Ikare-Owo highway.

 

This came just as unknown gunmen abducted a four years old boy, Oluwadarasimi Omojola, along Itaji/Ijelu Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area on Saturday evening.

 

The monarch was kidnapped alongside a chief in the community, Yeye Gbafinro, an APC chieftain and former state House of Assembly candidate for Akoko North-East constituency, Hon Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

The driver of the vehicle who had been receiving treatment in the hospital was shot on the head by the gunmen. The victims were travelling from Akure to Ikare-Akoko in a Toyota Corolla sedan car with number plate KAK 818 AE when the gunmen struck.

While disclosing that the families were not buoyant enough to pay such a huge amount of money, the source stated that they were still hoping that the kidnappers will free them soon.

Meanwhile, a security expert and the Jagunmolu of Ogbagi-Akoko Group Captain, Lanre Adebambo, urged all Akoko communities to synergize and collaborate to have formidable security outfits.

Confirming abduction of the child in a telephone conversation with newsmen the monarch of the community, Owajumu of Omu Ekiti Oba Gabriel Ogundeyi said “the boy was returning from Ayede Ekiti with his father Boluwaji Omojola who managed to escape after sustaining a severe cutlass injury from the abductors and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.”

Oba Ogundeyi added that security operatives and local hunters have since been mobilized to go after the kidnappers to rescue the boy.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

