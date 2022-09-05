Metro & Crime

Kidnappers demand N90m for release of burial guests

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A ransom of N90 million has been demanded by kidnappers who abducted some funeral guests in Ondo State.

In order to release the victims, the kidnappers reportedly demanded between N3 million and N10 million for each of them.

The victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Ewatto, Edo State when they were waylaid at Ifon, Ondo State a border town with Edo State over the weekend.

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Akure on Monday, said the state government was not involved in the ransom negotiation.

Olateju stated that payment of ransom empowered kidnappers to do more harm.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

