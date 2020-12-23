Kidnappers engage police in gun duel in Kano

There was pandemonium in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State on Wednesday when some heavily armed gunmen stormed the Council, shooting sporadically.

The incident, according to an eyewitnes, happened at about 2am, prompting residents to flee for safety.

The eyewitness narrated that as the gunmen continue shooting sporadically, the Police Division in the area responded by firing back at them but they were said to have overpowered them.

The gunmen went on to set ablaze the police vehicle that brought the officers to the scene and went ahead to kidnap, one Abdullahi Kalos, who is a business man, and speed away with him.

He added that one of the problems the police faced was locating the area which allowed the gunmen have a field day.

