News Top Stories

Kidnappers fed us dry leaves –’Recovered’ Kaduna students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…most of us were taken naked

One of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of For estry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna State, Francis Paul yesterday said their abductors fed them with dry leaves and stream water to keep them alive. Francis, who was one of the five students “recovered” by soldiers, also said the kidnappers warned that they will hurt the remaining students if the ransom is not paid as soon as possible. This was as another of the students, Amina, said many of them were taken away naked. She, however, added that they were not molested by the bandits. They spoke shortly before they were handed over to their parents at Government House in Kaduna. Meanwhile, on his part, Francis, a 200 level student of the Department of Agricultural Technology said, “We were fed with various foods, particularly a dry plant that we don’t know and stream water.

“They asked us to tell the government that if they don’t pay the ransom early they will hurt the remainders”, he said. Recounting their ordeal, he said, “I feel relieved. On March 11 we were taken away from our hostel. They took us out of the school and asked us to lie down on the ground.

They used diggers to break the fence and took us on motorbikes from one location to another in the bush. The feeding was poor, but God was with us and was helping us out. “The video that they posted was true; they were flogging us because they wanted the government to be serious to pay the ransom. We were together in the afternoon when they came and selected some of us.

I was very sick, so they took me aside and joined some of the girls with me. They took us on motorcycles to a nearby village not far from a road and told us to continue walking. Also speaking, one of the released captives, Amina Yusuf, said most of them were naked when the bandits swooped on them and took them away. According to her “They did not molest any of us. We used to sleep without anything to cover our body. Some of us were given wrappers; some were given boxers to cover our nakedness. They flogged us to make the government pay the ransom while threatening that they would kill us if the government did not pay.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Benue: Makurdi residents groan over water scarcity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Residents of Makurdi metropolis, the Benue State capital, have continued to groan over the scarcity of water in the city.   Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that areas worst hit included Wadata, North Bank, High Level, Agber Village, Lobi Quarters, Mount Saint Gabriel’s College and Kwararafa Quarters, among others.   But the state government at […]
News

Northern Christians demand distribution of palliatives to Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), has called on the federal and state governments to make the palliatives being hoarded in warehouses available to Nigerians, who are struggling to survive due to the hunger occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. National Youth President of the association, Engr. Daniel Kadzai, who also rejected calls for the […]
News

Power failure: Reps summon Emefiele, AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has summoned the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating review of the activities of the power sector. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, issued the summon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica