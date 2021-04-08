Kidnappers fed us dry leaves –’Recovered’ Kaduna students

…most of us were taken naked

One of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of For estry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna State, Francis Paul yesterday said their abductors fed them with dry leaves and stream water to keep them alive. Francis, who was one of the five students “recovered” by soldiers, also said the kidnappers warned that they will hurt the remaining students if the ransom is not paid as soon as possible. This was as another of the students, Amina, said many of them were taken away naked. She, however, added that they were not molested by the bandits. They spoke shortly before they were handed over to their parents at Government House in Kaduna. Meanwhile, on his part, Francis, a 200 level student of the Department of Agricultural Technology said, “We were fed with various foods, particularly a dry plant that we don’t know and stream water.

“They asked us to tell the government that if they don’t pay the ransom early they will hurt the remainders”, he said. Recounting their ordeal, he said, “I feel relieved. On March 11 we were taken away from our hostel. They took us out of the school and asked us to lie down on the ground.

They used diggers to break the fence and took us on motorbikes from one location to another in the bush. The feeding was poor, but God was with us and was helping us out. “The video that they posted was true; they were flogging us because they wanted the government to be serious to pay the ransom. We were together in the afternoon when they came and selected some of us.

I was very sick, so they took me aside and joined some of the girls with me. They took us on motorcycles to a nearby village not far from a road and told us to continue walking. Also speaking, one of the released captives, Amina Yusuf, said most of them were naked when the bandits swooped on them and took them away. According to her “They did not molest any of us. We used to sleep without anything to cover our body. Some of us were given wrappers; some were given boxers to cover our nakedness. They flogged us to make the government pay the ransom while threatening that they would kill us if the government did not pay.”

