Metro & Crime

Kidnappers finally release former ambassador, Felix Oboro

Posted on Author  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

*Family allegedly pays N11m ransom

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, at the weekend regained his freedom after spending 23 days with kidnappers following an alleged
payment of N11 million ransom by members of his family.

 

Ambassador Felix Oboro, 75, who was a one- time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), a former Senator, who represented Bayelsa West Senatorial district, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was  said to have been kidnapped on Friday, September 4 at his hometown Elemebiri, in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

 

The gunmen, numbering about 15, were said to have stormed his residence, 24 hours after he arrived the village, dressed in Army uniforms, shooting sporadically before whisking him away to an
unknown destination.

 

It was learnt that the kidnappers, after abducting him saw a bank alert balance of over N5million in his account and demanded a ransom payment of N50 milliom which was later reduced to N11 million.

 

Tuebi Ekiotimi, a step-son to the former ambassador, confirmed that the abducted Nigerian Envoy was released on Saturday to the three-man delegation of family members who travelled on boat to drop the ransom demanded along the Ayama-Oporoma area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council.

 

The State Police Commissioner was immediately informed of the development by telephone.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

IDPs: Dangote Foundation donates relief materials, N5m to FOMWAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Succor has come the way of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State with the donation of relief materials and N5 million towards their welfare by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF). While the relief materials comprising of 10,000 pieces of sleeping mats, 10,000 cardigans and sweaters, as well as 10,000 assorted blankets were […]
Metro & Crime

Police rescue 5 abducted victims in FCT community

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police on Thursday disclosed that its operatives rescued five kidnapped victims after a heavy gunfight with some bandits who attacked Tungan-Maje, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT. DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of the Command in a statement, gave the assurance of the police to the public. He noted that protection of lives and property remains […]
Metro & Crime

FCT woos residents with Cash for Trash initiative

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Thursday unveiled pick up trash and get paid initiative to residents in one of the Satellite communities of the territory. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who unveiled the Cash for Trash recycling hub in Nyanya area of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said it was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: