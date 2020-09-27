Kidnappers finally release former ambassador, Felix Oboro

*Family allegedly pays N11m ransom

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, at the weekend regained his freedom after spending 23 days with kidnappers following an alleged

payment of N11 million ransom by members of his family.

Ambassador Felix Oboro, 75, who was a one- time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), a former Senator, who represented Bayelsa West Senatorial district, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have been kidnapped on Friday, September 4 at his hometown Elemebiri, in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen, numbering about 15, were said to have stormed his residence, 24 hours after he arrived the village, dressed in Army uniforms, shooting sporadically before whisking him away to an

unknown destination.

It was learnt that the kidnappers, after abducting him saw a bank alert balance of over N5million in his account and demanded a ransom payment of N50 milliom which was later reduced to N11 million.

Tuebi Ekiotimi, a step-son to the former ambassador, confirmed that the abducted Nigerian Envoy was released on Saturday to the three-man delegation of family members who travelled on boat to drop the ransom demanded along the Ayama-Oporoma area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council.

The State Police Commissioner was immediately informed of the development by telephone.

