Kidnappers free 14 Greenfield Varsity’s students

Fourteen of the 17 remaining kidnapped students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, have been released by their abductors.

Sources close to the school management told newsmen in Kaduna that they were preparing to receive the students.

This is as the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command; ASP Mohammed Jalige also confirmed their release in a telephone interview.

He said: “Fourteen of the students have been released this evening, remaining three students in captivity.”

Bandits had stormed the school located at Kasarami village, along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway on the 18 of April and abducted 23 of the students.

The bandits later killed five of them when negotiation for the payment of ransom was still going on.

Like this: Like Loading...