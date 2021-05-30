News

Kidnappers free 14 Greenfield Varsity’s students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Fourteen of the 17 remaining kidnapped students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, have been released by their abductors.
Sources close to the school management told newsmen in Kaduna that they were preparing to receive the students.
This is as the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command; ASP Mohammed Jalige also confirmed their release in a telephone interview.
He said: “Fourteen of the students have been released this evening, remaining three students in captivity.”
Bandits had stormed the school located at Kasarami village, along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway on the 18 of April and abducted 23 of the students.
The bandits later killed five of them when negotiation for the payment of ransom was still going on.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eid-el-Maulud: Shun all negative tendencies, President urges youths

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths to shun all negative tendencies as the nation joins others in the world to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud today. This came as he warned the people to strive hard to avert a second wave of coronavirus pandemic as the nation’s economy cannot withstand another round of lockdown. According to a […]
News

COVID-19: Int’l travellers to pay for certification test – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…blames evacuees for recent spike of cases in Lagos   As part of protocols guiding international flights beginning from August 29th, passengers will be required to procure Coronavirus certification seven days ahead of the scheduled flights before boarding to their destinations.   This new protocols were announced yesterday by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $27.7m, N5.18bn for sub-stations in Benue, Kano

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N500m for completion of 18.7km Delta road The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum $27.7 million and N5.18 billion as local content for the construction of three sub-stations in Benue and Kano states. The Council also okayed the sum of N500 million for the completion of 18.7 kilometers Bulu-Oriagbene road in Bomadi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica