Metro & Crime

Kidnappers free Kogi doctor

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Abductors have freed a medical practitioner, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped from the General Hospital, Ugwolawo, in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Nidiamaka was abducted by gunmen about 8.30am on Monday. The state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, said in a joint statement yesterday that the doctor was released on Tuesday.

“The State Officer Council (SOC) of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi, wishes to update all concerned that our member, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped on July 19, regained his freedom from the cruel hands of kidnappers yesterday (Tuesday). “He is being currently managed by his medical colleagues. “NMA appreciates the government of Kogi State, security agencies, chairman of Ofu Local Government Area, vigilantes and Hunters’ Association who all responded to the distress call and all those who called to show solidarity. “We wish to inform the Federal Government that the kidnappers told our kidnapped colleague that they were in the business of kidnapping to be able to feed,” the association said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

23 die, 22 injured in Niger truck crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least 23 people lost their lives when a truck fully loaded with dozens of cows and 45 people, skidded off the road and somersaulted into the bush.   The accident occurred about 5am on Bokani-Makera Road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Usman. Usman […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen free abducted attendant in hijacked Ondo school bus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen, who hijacked a school bus on Thursday morning in Oba Ile, Akure North local government of Ondo State, have released the abducted female staff. It was learnt the gunmen missed their target as no pupil was inside the bus when they struck. The gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, had crossed the bus belonging […]
Metro & Crime

Three held for vandalising EEDC property

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Vigilantes have arrested three suspects while attempting to vandalise a 300KVA distribution substation, at Akwa-Ukwu, Nnewi District, Anambra State. The substation is the property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC). The suspects are Uchenna Ncheta, an indigene of Ebonyi State; Chinedu Eze, who hails from Ihiala, Anambra State and Chuks Michael, an indigene of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica