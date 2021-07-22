Kidnappers free Kogi doctor

Abductors have freed a medical practitioner, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped from the General Hospital, Ugwolawo, in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Nidiamaka was abducted by gunmen about 8.30am on Monday. The state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, said in a joint statement yesterday that the doctor was released on Tuesday.

“The State Officer Council (SOC) of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi, wishes to update all concerned that our member, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped on July 19, regained his freedom from the cruel hands of kidnappers yesterday (Tuesday). “He is being currently managed by his medical colleagues. “NMA appreciates the government of Kogi State, security agencies, chairman of Ofu Local Government Area, vigilantes and Hunters’ Association who all responded to the distress call and all those who called to show solidarity. “We wish to inform the Federal Government that the kidnappers told our kidnapped colleague that they were in the business of kidnapping to be able to feed,” the association said.

