Kidnappers kill 2, abduct 3 in Lagos community

…residents finger insider, police arrest 1

 

One person has been arrested in connection with the killing of two persons and abduction of three others by a yet – to- be – identified group of gunmen in the Ayobo area of Lagos State. It was learnt also that preliminary investigations have it that the abductors have contacts in the community.

 

The police in the state have deployed the Special Tactical Squad  to the area, while residents have engaged the services of men of the Oodua People’s Congress and local hunters to rescue the abducted residents.

 

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the killing and the abduction and added that efforts had begun to rescue the abducted residents.

Two persons, identified as Nurudeen Olanrewaju and Idris Olowolayemo were killed last Friday, while challenging the gunmen who had gone to Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, Oshin to ab  duct two married women.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who reportedly came in from Ogun State to the boarder community between Ogun and Lagos states returned on Sunday to abduct another resident of the community and escaped through the waterway in the area .

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with our correspondent said, “Yesterday ( Sunday) the police, OPC, Neighbourhood Safety Corps and hunters combed the waterway to Itele and Aiyetoro in Ogun State in search of the abducted residents.”

The resident added that, “it appears that there are people in this area who give information to the kidnappers, because they know some of the residents.” “They came on Friday and had a successful operation.

 

Again, they came on Sunday after some people had gone to church and waited till some of them were coming back.” The resident also stated that, “Before they abducted the man on Sunday, they reportedly accosted another resident, but told him that he was not their target.”

 

“They even told him the name of his son and threatened to kill him, if he raised the alarm on their activities.” Meanwhile, the authority of Ayobo Ipaja LCDA met with residents of the affected estate on Monday with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

 

The command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while speaking on the incident said “The CP has deployed the Special Tactical Squads to the area.” The Lagos police spokesperson also said that “one person has been arrested in connection with the incident

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
