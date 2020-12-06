Kidnappers kill Kaduna resident after collecting ransome

Kidnappers have killed Mallam Sani Khalil a resident of Kaduna State who they abducted along the Airport – Train Station on November 20, 2020 in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the state. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers had demanded a N10 million ransom which the family disclosed that they could not raise.

They only came up with N1.5 million which they (kidnappers) allegedly collected and still killed their victim. The Kaduna State government has confirmed the death of citizen Khalil in a statement by the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

This is as family sources said the kidnappers initially asked them to come to Zaria where other family members of victims from Zaria and Yobe were reportedly asked to converge.

The kidnappers then directed the family members with the ransom to Galadimawa where they collected the money. However, the victims were also said to be released close to a river where they were trying to wash up after their ordeal.

Tragedy struck when out of nowhere four of the kidnappers appeared with guns and demanded for Sani Khalil. On identifying him, they were said to have shot him dead and told the others released to tell his family that they killed him for wasting time in paying the ransom

