News Top Stories

Kidnappers kill Kaduna resident after collecting ransome

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

Kidnappers have killed Mallam Sani Khalil a resident of Kaduna State who they abducted along the Airport – Train Station on November 20, 2020 in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the state. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers had demanded a N10 million ransom which the family disclosed that they could not raise.

 

They only came up with N1.5 million which they (kidnappers) allegedly collected and still killed their victim. The Kaduna State government has confirmed the death of citizen Khalil in a statement by the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

 

This is as family sources said the kidnappers initially asked them to come to Zaria where other family members of victims from Zaria and Yobe were reportedly asked to converge.

 

The kidnappers then directed the family members with the ransom to Galadimawa where they collected the money. However, the victims were also said to be released close to a river where they were trying to wash up after their ordeal.

 

Tragedy struck when out of nowhere four of the kidnappers appeared with guns and demanded for Sani Khalil. On identifying him, they were said to have shot him dead and told the others released to tell his family that they killed him for wasting time in paying the ransom

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Rewane: CO VID-19 may push Nigeria’s unemployment rate above 35%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The combined effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the sharp drop in oil prices could push Nigeria’s unemployment rate above 35 per cent in coming quarters, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has said.   Commenting on Q2 2020 unemployment data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)  […]
News

Former Sydney stock trader jailed for 1970s bank robberies

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Sydney floor trader who robbed banks after getting “boozed at lunch time” more than four decades ago will spend at least one year and nine months behind bars. The now 71-year-old Ross Oliver McCarty admitted leading a double life when he carried out a string of hold-ups in 1977 and 1978, reports The Associated […]
News

Katsina govt okays N4.6bn for rehabilitation of hospitals, health centres

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it had earmarked the sum of N4.6 billion for the total rehabilitation of eight General Hospitals and four health institutions across the state. The state’s Commissioner of Health, Mr. Nuhu Danja, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Katsina, said “The government had started the rehabilitation and renovation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: