Metro & Crime

Kidnappers kill man who came to deliver N1.5m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

One person has been allegedly killed by kidnappers in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State after delivering N1.5 million ransom to them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Lawal Shiisu, confirmed the incident to ‘Channels Television’.

The confirmation, via a statement issued on Friday, identified the victim as Ahmad Nadabo.

Shiisu explained that two persons who accompanied the victim escaped after the kidnappers opened fire on them upon receiving the money.

“The police received information that, while three men were delegated by the family of Alhaji Abdullahi Jarma who was kidnapped on 1/09/2021 to deliver the sum of N1.5 million to the abductors,” the statement partly read.

“One Ahmad Nadabo was killed and the remaining two took to their heels and escaped, the victim was however released on September 15, around the Hadejia axis and has reunited with his family safely,” ASP Shisu added.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police has deployed detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Section, State CID, Dutse to the vulnerable areas in the state for possible arrest of hoodlums and to protect future occurrence of such incidents.

He also advised the people of Jigawa State to always cooperate with the police and other security agencies, by providing vital information and reporting any suspected or unusual movement in their areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four dead, 10 injured as boat capsizes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Tragedy struck in the Ebute Ero axis of Lagos on Friday night when a commercial passenger boat capsized leaving four passengers dead, 10 injured and others missing. Although the exact number of the missing passengers couldn’t be ascertained since some of the injured victims were still unconscious and thus unable to speak […]
Metro & Crime

22-year-old dropout convicted for impersonation in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital Tuesday sentenced an Internet fraudster, Mathew Daniel Ogwuche (a.k.a Karlee Grey ), to seven months in prison after finding him guilty of impersonation. According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency, the 22-year-old secondary school dropout was […]
Metro & Crime

Police inspector who killed man who went to eat, to be tried for murder

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Odumosu visits family Taiwo Jimoh A mobile policeman, attached to the Lagos State Police Command who shot a man to death at Sangotedo area of the state, will be charge to court for murder. The Police Inspector, Jonathan Company, was said to have escaped from the scene after shooting the victim, but he was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica