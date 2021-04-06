Kidnappers kill two, as police rescue six victims in Delta

Detectives have rescued six passengers from suspected kidnappers in Warri area of Delta State. It was learnt that the passengers were travelling in a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number BWR 301 SU when they were attacked by the kidnappers armed with AK47 rifles.

The incident occurred on the Okutolo Warri-Sapele Road on April 3, about 7.45pm. The armed men shot and injured the driver of the vehicle and a woman.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, said in a statement yesterday that after shooting the driver and a woman, the kidnappers dragged other passengers in the vehicle into the bush.

Bright said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Ojo Oluwole, swiftly mobilised patrol teams, assisted by military patrol team and went after the kidnappers inside the forest.

The PPRO said the security agencies gave the kidnappers a hot chase and because they could no longer withstand the pressure, the armed men quickly abandoned the victims and fled.

“The patrol teams successfully rescued the six kidnapped passengers – Edoma Rita, Evelyn Chinwekwe, Believe Omoruyi, Linus Kojo, Idolo Christina and Ojemudia Esther. The injured passenger was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead on arrival.

“The victim’s corpse and that of the driver were later deposited in a mortuary. Expended shells of 7.62, 39mm ammunition were recovered from the scene. Manhunt for the arrest of the hoodlums is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali, has appealed to members of the public to avail the police with any useful information that would help to arrest the kidnappers. “Also, on April 3, about 5.45pm, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ‘A’ Division,

Ughelli, from one Chief Voke Oshasha that he suspected his Highlander ‘jeep’ was being trailed by some hoodlums at Oniemo Street in Ughelli. “The DPO, CSP Benjamin Igometi, swiftly led patrol teams to that area.

The hoodlums, on sighting the police patrol team vehicle approaching, quickly abandoned their mission to assassinate him and fled into the bush. However, the victim sustained a bullet wound but not life-threatening. The DPO quickly rushed him to hospital where he is responding to treatment. He is completely out of danger,” Bright said.

The PPRO said that in another development, the DPO in charge of Orogun and his team on surveillance raided a noto rious cultists’ hideout at Small Market junction, Orogun and three suspected members of ‘Arrow Barger’ Confraternity were arrested. “The suspects were identified as Aworo Efe (25), Ogene Oghenedoro (28) and Great alias Community.

“The suspected cultists attacked the police team but with the resilience by the surveillance team, the cultists were over powered.

They are currently being interrogated and they are giving useful information to the police that would lead to the arrest of other members of the cult group,”

The PPRO added. The Police Commissioner, Ali, promised that the command would remain committed in the fight against criminals and would continue to do so with the support of all Delta State citizens to make the state a safe place for all

