Kidnappers kill victim, collect N700,000 ransom

A 24-year-old member of a two-man robbery and kidnapping gang, Kelechi Nnachi, yesterday disclosed how they dispossessed their victim of his Lexus 330 car and sold it for N200,000. Unfortunately, according to Nnachi, the gang killed the victim, Uzoma Ndubueze, and still collected N700,000 from his family.

Nnachi, from Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was a member of one of the three different gangs of kidnappers and armed robbers paraded by Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, at the command headquarters, Umuahia. Nnachi and his colleague, Abia Daniel, from Item in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, allegedly waylaid Ndubueze while driving into his compound in Aba and took him away. The suspect said that he and Daniel were members of another gang before they broke away.

Nnachi said they separated from the first gang because they were short-changed during the sharing of crime proceeds. Also, the leader of the first gang from where Nnachi and Daniel pulled out to form theirs, Chibuike Iheoma, said his six-man gang specialised in kidnapping and armed robbery. Iheoma, a father of one, said his gang had operated for one year before his arrest.

The suspect said he had made N800,000 from the crime. According to him, his gang operated from Obigbo in Rivers State. Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Agbede, said suspects were arrested on June 25 and 26 based on intelligence and collaboration with the Inspector- General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) operatives on operation Restore Peace Mission. She explained that the suspects were arrested at different locations in connection with a series of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Agbede added that members of the second gang carried out their nefarious operation on June 24, at 50, Ogwo Street, Ohanku Road, Aba, where they took Ndubueze in his Lexus 330 car to Ntigha in Isiala Ngwa North. She said: “They shot and killed him (Ndubueze) and still collected N700,000 ransom from his family. The phone of the victim was recovered from the gang leader.” The police commissioner said the items recovered from the gang included AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, a locally-made pistol, and phones, among others. The police boss advised those who see crime as a way of life to desist from it as security agents were poised to crush them.

