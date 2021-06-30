Metro & Crime

Kidnappers killed while collecting ransom in Kogi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have killed two kidnappers who were on the verge of collecting ransom in Abobo area of Okehi Local Government Area of the state.
Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.
According to Muhammed, the two kidnappers were gunned down in the early hours of Tuesday while collecting the ransom representatives of their victims from one of the neighbouring states.
He said the police were able to ambush and kill the kidnappers following intelligence reports from professional hunters in the area.
He said: “Following actionable intelligence report, professional hunters in Okehi Local Government Area of the state ambushed the kidnappers who came out in Abobo area behind Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, to collect ransom demanded before the release of their victims.
“Two of the three kidnappers were killed in the process while one escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds with captives freed in the operation.”
According to him, the Divisional Police Officer of Okehi LGA, Ovanja Yakubu and his officers were drafted to join professional hunters to fetch out the third kidnapper dead or alive.
Muhammed also said Governor Bello, who maintained his position on criminal elements, has assured that the state would not accommodate any criminal trying to deprive the people of their peace.
According to him, Bello said he was elected and sworn-in to protect the lives and property of the people and will ensure such covenant is kept for posterity.
The governor commended the professional hunters and the conventional security agencies in the state for their tireless efforts in routing out criminal elements from the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sowore, four others remanded over New Year Eve protest

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court to hear bail application today   An Abuja Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Wuse Zone 2, yesterday remanded the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoleye Sowore, at the Kuje Correctional Centre. Sowore was arrested on New Year’s Eve for leading a protest against bad governance in the country.   He was remanded alongside four others […]
Metro & Crime

Police kill 15 bandits, nab 50 suspects in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police have killed 15 bandits and arrested 50 suspected kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers terrorising the people of Katsina State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday in Katsina. Buba, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the suspects were arrested in various ambush operations […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill female suicide bomber, five others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Troops deployed in Bama, Borno State, foiled a suicide bomb attempt on their location on November 3, after killing a female terrorist suspect. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said five other terrorist suspects were neutralised in a failed attempt to “infiltrate” Buni […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica