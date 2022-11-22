Kidnappers of Akeredolu’s ex- aide demand N100m

A former Senior and pecial Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Richard Omosehin has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Igbekebo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Omosehin, it was learnt, was kidnapped at his residence at Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

A source, said some bandits numbering about six came into the community on a speed boat and went to the private house of the victim where he was dragged into the boat before speeding off.

The source said, “The incident happened at about 2am on Saturday. Immediately, people invited the police, but by the time the policemen arrived at the place, the kidnappers have taken the man (victim) away. ”

The monarch of Igbekebo town, Oba Simon Dabo, who confirmed the incident on a radio programme, disclosed that the victim was allowed to call his wife from the kidnapper’s den and the bandits demanded the sum of N100million for his release.

The Ondo State Police Command has also confirmed the abduction of the governor’s former aide. The police said it had begun search for the victim, while investigation into the matter has commenced

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were ongoing to set the victim free and unhurt. Her words, “We are already making efforts to rescue the victim and investigation had begun,” the PPRO stated

