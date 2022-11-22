Metro & Crime

Kidnappers of Akeredolu’s ex- aide demand N100m

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

A former Senior and pecial Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Richard Omosehin has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Igbekebo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

 

Omosehin, it was learnt, was kidnapped at his residence at Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

A source, said some bandits numbering about six came into the community on a speed boat and went to the private house of the victim where he was dragged into the boat before speeding off.

The source said, “The incident happened at about 2am on Saturday. Immediately, people invited the police, but by the time the policemen arrived at the place, the kidnappers have taken the man (victim) away. ”

The monarch of Igbekebo town, Oba Simon Dabo, who confirmed the incident on a radio programme, disclosed that the victim was allowed to call his wife from the kidnapper’s den and the bandits demanded the sum of N100million for his release.

The Ondo State Police Command has also confirmed the abduction of the governor’s former aide. The police said it had begun search for the victim, while investigation into the matter has commenced

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were ongoing to set the victim free and unhurt. Her words, “We are already making efforts to rescue the victim and investigation had begun,” the PPRO stated

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

11 burnt to death in multiple accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta No fewer than 11 persons were burnt beyond recognition in a multiple accident along the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. The accident, involved three vehicles, occured on Saturday night near the Isara Bridge, Ogere area of Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector command, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 mobile court convicts 27, seals 3 bars in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

The Federal Captial Territory (FCT ) Mobile Court on Monday convicted 27 persons and sealed up three popular bars and an event place for violating  COVID-19 regulations. The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said the convicts violated the Presidential Order pursuant to Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. 02, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails 6 for cybercrime in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Six persons charged for various offences bordering on cybercrime before Justice Muhammed Sani of a Federal High Court and Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been sentenced to various jail terms.   The convicts are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica