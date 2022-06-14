Kidnappers of Anglican Bishop, wife demand N50m ransom

…Oyo Police commence manhunt for abductors, rescue of victims

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Kidnappers of the Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Oluwaseun Aderogba and his wife have demanded for a N50 million ransom before they will be released. The abductors are said to have made contact after a few hours of the kidnap to make the demand.

The bishop and his wife were abducted by some gunmen on Monday evening along Ogbomoso- Oyo road.

The bishop’s chaplain, who escaped from the scene of the incident, told New Telegraph, “We were traveling from Jebba to Oyo, when it was a few kilometers to Oyo our vehicle developed a fault. “My Lord Bishop called the Lord Bishop of Oyo, Bishop Aladekugbe, for help. “However, before help could come, some armed men surrounded us and ordered them into the bush. I was lucky.

They didn’t see me because of my black cassock. “I fell flat on my belly to hide myself while they marched my Bishop and wife deep into the forest.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command have begun a coordinated manhunt for the kidnappers, having deployed all its tactical teams including: the Anti- Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel, as well as, local hunters and vigilances, to rescue the victims.

The Bishop and his wife were abducted by around 8.30 p.m when the vehicle they were travelling in developed a mechanical fault and they had to park along the road. When contacted for confirmation of the incident and efforts being made to track the kidnappers and rescue the victims, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

Oyo State Command, SP Adewale Osifeso, told New Telegraph that: “On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, one Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town, that at about 2030HRS, one Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State ,in the company of his wife and driver were abducted.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command including the Anti- Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel, with local hunters and vigilances are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile, discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.”

While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Station, the Commandurgedthemtogoabout their normal duties assuring that their safety is guaranteed.

