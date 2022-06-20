Sports

Kidnappers of ex-NFF Sec-Gen, Sani Toro, demand N150m ransom

Gunmen, who abducted the former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Toro, and two other friends around a village in Nasarawa State on Sunday, June 19, are demanding N150 million to free them.

The identities of the other two men were given as Garba Yila, a one-time Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, and Alhaji Isa Jah, who is said to be Toro’s friend.

They were kidnapped after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF President, Aminu Maigari, and returning to Bauchi from Abuja at around 7.30pm.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident, saying Toro’s son intimated him but added that the details of the abduction are still very sketchy.

He said: “Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons who told me he was kidnapped around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja.”

According to reports, a member of the family said the kidnappers have contacted them and asked for a whooping sum of N150 million as a ransom for their release.

The source also revealed that the gunmen have spoken with the host of the three kidnapped men, Alhaji Maigari.

“Yes, it is true that he (Isa Toro) was driving with two of his friends when they were kidnapped yesterday (Saturday). The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N50 million for each of them,” the source said.

Abduction for ransom has steadily risen in the country and now taking a new dimension, as clerics, prominent citizens, and traditional rulers are now frequently targeted.

In recent times, two prominent clergies and a traditional ruler were kidnapped and released after paying random, one of such incidents is that of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche in Abia State.

It was followed by the abductions of the Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Oluwaseun Aderogba in Ogbomoso, and that of a popular Plateau State monarch, Ugoh Ababs, who was kidnapped in his palace in Amo district, Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

 

