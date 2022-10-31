Kidnappers of MAPOLY students reduce ransom from N20m to N4m

The abductors of two students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, release of their victims from N20 million to N4 million.

Gunmen had on Friday abducted the students: a National Diploma 1 part-time student, Adejare Olayemi and a Higher National Diploma ll student, Orekoya Oluwatobi, near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden at the Ibadan end of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway. They also abducted a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, at the University of Ibadan (UI), Adigun Agbaje.

The gunmen also killed a police officer, attached to the Oyo State Police Command and injured others who engaged them in a gun duel. When the abductors initially contacted the families of the victims, they demanded N50million as ransom for the release of Agbaje, a professor of political science, while N10million was demanded each as ransom for the two students of the polytechnic.

New Telegraph gathered that, they were travelling to their houses in Ibadan when they ran into the hands of the gunmen. A member of one of the students’ family, who doesn’t want her name in print, told our correspondent that during negotiation with the kidnappers over the phone, they have agreed to collect N2 million each to secure the release of the students.

The students’ colleagues and the students Union of the polytechnic have however started a fundraising campaign for the abducted students. The union through a statement signed by its President, Damilola Ajani, confirmed the reduction in the ransom. In the release, Ajani said the abductors have given 2:00pm on Sunday (yesterday) as the deadline for the payment of N4million for the students.

Ajani said, “There are only a few hours left before the deadline given by the kidnappers.” “The Students Union has reached out to the state government through the SA on Students Affairs. We have also met with Ogun State Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS.

“We were assured that the security agencies are working fastidiously to facilitate the release of the victims. However, the urgency and sensitivity of the matter necessitate this fundraising. “We urge all members of the public to save the lives of these students. Tomorrow might be too late as the ultimatum given by the captors ends today.”

