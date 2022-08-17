Kidnappers of Nasarawa commissioner demand N100m ransom

The kidnappers of Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, have demanded N100 million as ransom to set him free.

The Police had Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Lawal from his residence in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state on Monday at about 8:45pm.

It was learnt that the family of the abducted commissioner had made contact with the kidnappers with an offer of N3.5 million.

The kidnappers were said to have switched off their phone on hearing the amount.

A family source who spoke to the media said: “The kidnappers called one of us at about 4.30pm on Tuesday and said the only way they would release the commissioner was when we pay the sum of N100 million as ransom.

“We offered to pay N3.5million but they switched off their phone. Then we dialled the number again and it was no longer reachable.”

