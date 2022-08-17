Metro & Crime

Kidnappers of Nasarawa commissioner demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The kidnappers of Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, have demanded N100 million as ransom to set him free.

The Police had Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Lawal from his residence in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state on Monday at about 8:45pm.

It was learnt that the family of the abducted commissioner had made contact with the kidnappers with an offer of N3.5 million.

The kidnappers were said to have switched off their phone on hearing the amount.

A family source who spoke to the media said: “The kidnappers called one of us at about 4.30pm on Tuesday and said the only way they would release the commissioner was when we pay the sum of N100 million as ransom.

“We offered to pay N3.5million but they switched off their phone. Then we dialled the number again and it was no longer reachable.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Armed bandits abduct 18, abandon woman, baby in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

… Chief of Staff, DG narrowly escape Armed bandits have abducted 18 passengers in a Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus travelling from Kontagora to Minna, Niger State.   Findings by our Correspondent have it that the attack occurred along Yakila village in Rafi Local government Area of the state. The attack, which occured on Sunday afternoon, […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 38 bandits, rescue 109 kidnap victims

Posted on Author ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have killed 38 bandits during raids in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday at the Special Super Camp 4, Faskari. He said troops of Sahel Sanity also rescued 109 kidnapped victims after destroying […]
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes 2 to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two people were on Saturday crushed to death by a truck while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The New Telegraph learnt that the accident, which involved a Mack truck and a Toyota Hiace bus, occurred at Lenuwa, new Makun on the expressway. The Public Relations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica